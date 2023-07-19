EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed the community’s first Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus disease case.

The department says a man in his 50s contracted the West Nile Virus (WNV) and developed Neuroinvasive disease. He is currently recovering in the hospital.

“The Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus disease is extremely dangerous and can lead to potential complications, disability or even death,” said City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “The public should continue to be careful and decrease the risk of getting infected with WNV by practicing the four Ds to prevent mosquito bites.”

According to a press release sent by the department, El Pasoans can help “fight the bite” by following these four prevention steps:

DEET – Use insect repellents that contain DEET when outdoors.

DRESS – Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.

DUSK & DAWN – Although mosquitoes associated with WNV can be active throughout the day, residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

DRAIN – Drain standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes and birdbaths. After rains or lawn watering, residents should “tip and toss” any standing water they find outside.

Eight out of 10 people infected with the WNV will not develop symptoms. However, one in five people who are infected develop West Nile fever, an illness that includes a fever and other symptoms such as body aches, joint pain, headache or a rash.

About one out of 150 infected people develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system and about one out of 10 cases of severe illness are fatal, according to the department.

People over the age of 60 are at the highest risk of serious illness. Individuals with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and people who have received organ transplants are also at high risk.

Residents can report standing water and mosquito breeding by calling (915) 212-6000.

For more information and tips visit EPHealth.com under the Emergency Preparedness Be Climate Ready tab.