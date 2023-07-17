EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A dashboard is now available for the public to track El Paso County projects using American Rescue Plan funds.

Monday afternoon, July 17, the Capital Planning and Performance Management Department provided an update to the El Paso County Commissioners Court on funding given to the county for COVID-19 recovery efforts.

El Paso County received aid totaling $163 million under this program.

In this most recent fiscal year, County staff has continued to monitor “the progress of all projects

within the portfolio to ensure the timely and efficient use of these funds,” according to a news release sent out by the County.

The public can monitor progress on an online public dashboard which will be updated monthly. The dashboard provides information on strategic areas, a list of all projects and their status,

and the funds spent from those allocated to projects.

You can click here to get to the dashboard.

On March 11, 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law which

provided $350 billion in additional funding for state and local governments to help the country

respond to and recover from the impacts of COVID-19. These funds are restricted to eligible uses

and must be committed by Dec. 31, 2024.