EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 27-year-old man.

Robert William Bosanko, 27, was last seen about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, in the Vinton area.

The Sheriff’s Office says he was last seen wearing sweatpants and a shirt, but they did not have a further description of his clothes.

He also has “unknown tattoos on both forearms,” scars on his right wrist and a sun and a moon tattoo on his back and a flower on his right leg, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He is believed to be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Bosanko or his whereabouts is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team at (915) 832-4408 or dial 9-1-1.