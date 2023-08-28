EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 80-year-old man from Las Cruces.

Roberto Serrano was last seen at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, on Dona Ana Road in Las Cruces. His direction of travel is not known.

He is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 107 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-blue, short-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with any information regarding this Silver Alert is asked to contact the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 526-0795 or dial 911.