EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus has completed a $3 million renovation project for its Labor and Delivery Unit.

The goal of the project is to modernize and improve the experience for delivering moms and families, hospital officials said in a news release announcing the completion of the project.

The project included renovated suites with private bathrooms and showers, new furniture and flooring and updated lighting and artwork.

New nurse stations, lighting, flooring, paint and artwork was also included in the upgrades.

“Having a baby is one of the most joyful times in your life and we want to ensure that moms and families are welcomed into a soothing, supportive environment,” said Rob J. Anderson, chief executive officer for The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus and Providence Children’s Hospital.

“We are incredibly proud of our interdisciplinary team of physicians and providers who already offer both mom and baby the highest level of care and this renovation only enhances the experience and represents our commitment to women and families of El Paso,” Anderson continued.

The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus is a Level IV Maternal Care Center and Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Center, or NICU.

“This upgraded experience has truly been designed with the comfort of moms and families in mind,” Anderson said. “We are proud to be the provider of choice and look forward to continuing helping families welcome their new little ones into this world.”