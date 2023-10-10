EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Hospitals of Providence will recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a special mammogram event this weekend.

The event, which will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at two Hospitals of Providence Imaging Centers — The Hospitals of Providence Imaging Center West, 601 Sunland Park Dr. and The Hospitals of Providence Breast & Women’s Health Center East, 3270 Joe Battle Blvd., Suite 340B.

The event is designed to encourage women to get their exam and educate women about the importance of early detecting.

“Knowing how busy women are in their daily lives, the breast imaging centers are offering extended hours to ensure women have time to get this important exam done. Mammograms are the most effective form of early detection for breast cancer, but early detection is key,” according to a news release announcing the event.

The Hospitals of Providence Imaging Centers will offer extended Saturday hours and rates – $60 breast screenings and $130 3D imaging during the mammo events.

Appointments are available by calling (833) 227-6961.