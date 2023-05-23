EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Providence Children’s Hospital unveiled their new pediatric ambulance on Tuesday, May 23, featuring a new design and theme for children.

(Miguel Paredes/KTSM 9 News)

The Hospitals of Providence says the airplane theme was created to bring children excitement and calm their nerves during transport.

“The specialized pediatric ambulance was first unveiled in 2017 and was the only ambulance of its kind in the region offering specialized care for pediatric, neonatal and maternal transport.” said the Hospitals of Providence.

Providence Children’s Hospital has been caring for El Paso children since 1994.