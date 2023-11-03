EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Providence Children’s Hospital held a ribbon-cutting events on Friday morning, Nov. 3, unveiling their latest investment.

Tony Pina/KTSM 9 News

The hospital unveiled a $15 million-dollar state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on Friday.

The brand new NICU includes private suites and advanced technology to care for the sickest of babies who are in need of advanced care.

“Providence Children’s Hospital is proud to offer a Level IV NICU, providing the highest level of care for critically ill infants or infants needing additional care,” the hospital said in a press release.