EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Providence Children’s Hospital has once again been designated as a Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) by the State of Texas, according to a news release sent by Barracuda PR.

The Level IV NICU designation is the most advanced and highest recognition a hospital can receive and demonstrates they can provide the highest level of care for critically ill infants or infants needing additional care, according to the news release.

Additionally, a multidisciplinary team of specialized doctors, nurses and healthcare providers offer integrated and comprehensive plans aimed at providing the best possible outcomes for neonates.

“Level IV NICUs help ensure that our youngest and most fragile of patients receive the highest level of care and have the best possible outcomes,” Dr. Gregory Welch, Neonatologist and Medical Director of the NICU said. “Every day we see these tiny babies come to us at their most vulnerable time and we help them grow and improve and get to go home with their families. It’s crucial for women, especially those experiencing a high-risk pregnancy, to be educated on the level of care our team provides.”

The hospital is currently undergoing construction on a $15 million dollar project to build a new state-of-the-art Level IV NICU that is scheduled to open in November of 2023.

The latest project will construct a brand new NICU, with private suites and advanced technology, to care for the most complex neonatal conditions and sickest of babies in need of advanced care.

“We are incredibly proud of our entire team on once again receiving this achievement and demonstrating that we in fact provide the highest level of care for the most complex of newborns,” Rob J. Anderson, Chief Executive Officer for Providence Children’s Hospital said. “We look forward to opening our brand new NICU later this year and helping families welcome their new little babies into the world.”