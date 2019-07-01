Protest closes Paso Del Norte Bridge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Paso Del Norte Bridge in Downtown El Paso was closed by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Traffic cameras from the scene show deployed barriers and concertina wire along all lanes of traffic. El Paso Police confirm to KTSM they were notified by CBP of a protest on the bridge that is affecting traffic.

Cameras located at the bridge show a large gathering of people who appear to be protesting on the Mexican side of the bridge.

El Paso Police confirm they have closed 6th Avenue at Oregon Street and 6th Avenue at El Paso Street to pedestrian and vehicle traffic in order to assist CBP.

This is a developing story, KTSM is working to gather additional information.