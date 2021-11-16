Protest at NMSU calls for President, Provost to step down

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Protestors gathered on the NMSU campus on Tuesday calling for President John Floros and Provost Carol Parker of the University to step down.

“Hey hey, ho ho, President Floros has got to go,” chanted protestors as they marched through campus while holding signs that said “fire Floros” and “fire Parker”.

The protest comes after the faculty senate resolution of no-confidence in the president and provost was filed.

The main topics in the resolution of no confidence include misappropriation of university funds and unethical hiring and promotion practices.

The organizer of the protest, Garrett Moseley an ASNMSU Senator, was hoping to get the president’s attention about the way funds are used and the hiring practices, as listed in the resolution of no confidence.

“With misappropriation of funds, since April 2021 after tuition increase, we’ve hired 8 new upper administration positions for a total of 1.1 million dollars, and with unethical hiring practices 4 of those 8 administrations positions the people put into place with no advertised job…” Garrett Moseley ASNMSU Senator

The resolution asking for a return to a limited central administrative structure.

“We just feel like there’s an exorbitant amount of administrators you know we have a lot of like associate administrators and we do want there to be a president and a provost but the salaries are just not in alignment with new Mexico state university,” said Moseley.

The resolution also addresses the health care for graduate students and unlivable wages. One protestor, graduate assistant Bryson Stemock speaking about the issues graduate students at NMSU are facing.

“I think it’s like 80 percent of our peer institutions offer remission to graduate students, NMSU does not and so once we have our certain stipends around 18,000 and then we have to pay tuition which brings us down to about 12,000 which is below the federal poverty line.” nmsu graduate assistant Bryson Stemock

At the end of the march, protestors were met by NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu, at the steps of Hadley Hall, where he addressed the concerns raised about executive salaries.

“I know one thing everyone’s mind is executive salaries and that’s clearly that’s something you should be concerned about. But if you look at the data literally the data that we present to the state every single year, the data shows that our executive salaries per student, full-time equivalent students is the lowest one of any of our 4-year institutions in the state,” said Dan Arvizu.

Arvizu adds that he does want to fix issues brought up by protestors.

“All the things that we talk about in terms of resources for the institution, especially for the graduate students I know some of you are recognizing out tough it is to get by,” said Arvizu.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.