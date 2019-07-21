Protest against Puerto Rican governor held in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thousands of Puerto Ricans across the country are demanding for their governor, Ricardo Rosello, to resign after hundreds of vulgar and offensive chat messages were leaked.

The messages on a telegram message group were published last Saturday and allegedly attacked political opponents with misogynistic and homophobic remarks.

Here in El Paso, a local group gathered at South-Central El Paso’s Lincoln Park to join the protest.

“I feel like we are all on the same page,” demonstrator Laura Rosa told KTSM. “They were offensive and I know it was a private chat, but it gives us perspective of who he is and he doesn’t represent us as Puerto Ricans.”

The governor is apologizing for the leaked private messages but is refusing to resign.