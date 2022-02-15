EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week, a federal court will hold an in-person meeting between federal prosecutors and defense attorneys for the alleged Aug. 3 shooter Patrick Crusius on Tuesday.

Cruisus will not be in-attendance at the meeting where attorneys and Judge David Guaderrama will review when the court will have a trial.

Prosecutors proposed a schedule on Feb. 15, that had timelines for when Crusius’ attorneys could request evidence and evaluate his ability to stand trial. But Cruisus’ attorneys stated on Tuesday that federal allows defense an ability to claim competency at any time during a court case.

“Pursuant to the Due Process Clause of the Fifth Amendment, a defendant may raise the issue of his competency to stand trial at any juncture, including after the trial itself has begun,” Crusius’ attorneys stated on Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors proposed having a venue selected by September 9, this year. And, that his defense attorneys address challenges to the grand jury, motions to suppress evidence and selective prosecution by the same date.

The government also proposed having a jury trial by June 5, 2023.

