UPDATE: Joseph Angel Alvarez was sentenced to life in prison on Monday afternoon, Oct. 23 for the murder of prominent attorney Georgette Kaufmann and an additional 20 years for shooting her husband, who survived.

Daniel Kaufmann gave his impact statement addressing Alvarez directly.

“I will be reunited with my wife in heaven for the rest of eternity,” Kaufmann said adding, “the person who murdered my wife, who has been convicted, will spend the rest of his life, will spend eternity burning in hell.”

El Paso County District Attorney Bill Hicks held a press conference after the sentencing, saying justice was served in this case.

“Our hearts go out to the Kaufmann family. They are a beautiful family, and we can only wish them peace and that they are able to find peace moving forward,” Hicks said.

He also commended the lead prosecutors on this case, saying they had a difficult case in front of them, going against Alvarez’s defense that was trying to prove insanity to keep him out of prison.

Assistant D.A. Ray Duke said during cross examination of Alvarez he managed to prove to the jury that Alvarez knew he was doing something wrong, which does not correspond to the definition of criminal insanity.

“Does he know the difference between right and wrong and the answer to that is yes. He knows the difference,” Duke said.

Alvarez’s attorney Gregory Anderson made a brief statement to KTSM saying it was a difficult, violent and sad case for both sides.

ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During their closing argument, the prosecution called on the jury to sentence Joseph Angel Alvarez to life in prison for the murder of El Paso attorney Georgette Kaufmann.

On Friday, Oct. 20, Alvarez was found guilty of one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

State’s prosecutor told the jury Alvarez should also get 20 years on the count of aggravated assault for Kaufmann’s husband, Daniel.

“I am not suggesting we lock people up because of mental health but because they are a danger to society,” the prosecutor said to the jury, disputing the defense’s claims that Alvarez had a mental illness and should be supervised and medicated instead of serving a sentence life in prison.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, the state’s expert witness psychologist, Dr. Timothy Proctor, testified that Alvarez was mentally ill, but that he was not clinically insane when committing the alleged crimes.

The prosecutor showed the jury a photo of Kaufmann’s 16-year-old son Connor, who was on a trip during the incident. “If Connor would have been home, Connor would have been in a box too,” the prosecutor said to the jury while holding Connor’s photo.

The family was also in the courtroom, crying during the closing arguments. The jury started deliberating on the sentence around 11 a.m.

KTSM will post updates on the sentence as the information becomes available.