EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Although our area struggles with the little precipitation it usually gets, when it rains, often times flooding is imminent. That is why The Upper Rio Grande Regional Flood Planning Group will present flood planning tomorrow at the EPISD Administration building.

According to the Flood Planning Group, they will present findings from previous meetings that provided input from the public on the areas most affected by flooding in Region 14, which includes El Paso County and 22 other counties in West Texas, and how those issues could be addressed.

Additionally, the maps will include flood mitigation projects, strategies and priorities that will ultimately be included in the 2023 State Flood Plan.

This will be an open house-style meeting, and no formal presentation will be given this time. Public in attendance will be able to review exhibits and it will be the last meeting before the release of the Draft Regional Flood Plan later this fall.

Going forward, only the projects listed in the 2023 State Flood Plan are eligible for funding support through the Texas Water Development Board’s Flood Infrastructure Fund.

Open House-Style Wrapup Meeting

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. MDT

EPISD Administration Building

1014 N. Stanton St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

To learn more about proposed changes to the areas flood maps, visit urgfpg.org/features/far-west-water-planning.

