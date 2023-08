EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people sustained minor burns and both refused transport for treatment after a propone tank explosion in South-Central El Paso on Friday afternoon, Aug. 4, according to the El Paso Fire Department on its X, formerly Twitter, account.

The explosion was due to grill propane tanks being switched while the fire was still burning, according to the Fire Department.

The incident happened along the 5430 block of Gateway East.