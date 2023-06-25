EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you live and work in East El Paso County, a major road project may impact your daily commute and routine.

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, June 26, on a major improvement project along Horizon Boulevard, according to an announcement sent out by the Texas Department of Transportation.

Scope of Horizon Boulevard project. Courtesy — TxDot

The rehabilitation project starts at Horizon Boulevard’s intersection with North Loop Drive and ends at Ascension Street. The project will include: base repairs; underseal; mill and overlay/inlay; shoulder widening; sidewalk; and pavement markings.

Traffic on Horizon Boulevard between Peyton Road and Darrington Road will be shifted to two-way traffic 24/7 on the eastbound lanes to construct the westbound lanes. The same arrangement will then be used to work on the other side of the road.

This phase will last up to three months.

Alternating lane closures will follow to build sidewalks and medians. Construction between North Loop and Interstate 10 will be done at night.

The project is expected to take 18 months.

Watch for detours and an additional closures.