EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Project Amistad is hosting their Humanitarian Awards in honor of individuals and agencies who help the Borderland and Amistad on Friday, April 21.

Project Amistad is an advocate group that was founded in 1976 and has fought for the elderly, persons-at-risk and persons with disabilities to “lead rewarding lives,” according to the Amistad’s website.

The humanitarian awards used to be a “highlighted” event within the Borderland, but due to the pandemic it had to be put on hold.

Community Relations Manager, Kristina Peña says the event gives opportunity to celebrate the individuals and agencies who give back to the community while fundraising for Amistad.

Peña adds with the help of their sponsors bringing back the event, Amistad can give back aide to individuals such as, the elderly, individuals with disabilities, veterans and the homeless.