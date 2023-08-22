EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Progress321 Board of Directors says they have named Maya Sanchez as the new Interim Executive Director.

The organization says Sanchez led the effort to incorporate the City of San Elizario in 2013 and subsequently became its first mayor.

“Her leadership and deep passion for promoting the Borderplex region will help to further advance the mission of Progress321.” said the organization.

The organization says Sanchez will manage all day-to-day operations and will also lead fundraising efforts, as well as community engagement initiatives.

In addition to running her family business in San Elizario, Texas, with her husband, Sanchez holds the position of Vice-Chair on the board of Border AIDS Partnership and is a member of the Mission Trail Development Committee, according to the organization.