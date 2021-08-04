Professional hockey player and Airforce captain brothers fly fighter jet at Holloman Air Force Base

Alamogordo, New Mexico (KTSM) – What do a professional hockey player and a fighter jet pilot have in common? Well, for hockey player Scott Mayfield, and Captain Patrick Mayfield, they’re brothers.

On Wednesday, Captain Mayfield took his brother in the sky at Holloman Air Force Base. Something Scott Mayfield who plays hockey for the New York Islanders said was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I don’t know if you can really explain it in words really until you feel what it’s actually like being up there,” Scott Mayfield after landing.

Scott Mayfield trained with his brother, Patrick, before taking flight. Noticing many similarities between his sport and flying fighter jets.

“They take a lot of physical attributes that you need to perfect whether it’s being able to put yourself in that pressure, being able to hold onto your stomach whatever that is. And hockey the same thing there’s a lot of physical attributes that go into skating and that go into a game the whole time,” said Scott Mayfield.

KTSM 9 News asked Scott Mayfield what he was most nervous about.



“Probably the G’s, I’m not going to be used to that… but what am I going to do, I’m probably going to get sick,” Scott Mayfield.

Talking about the G-force but Captain Mayfield said his brother did a good job handling the challenges in the sky.



“Well, I asked quite a few times, how you feeling back there and stuff and he was real worried in the beginning about getting sick,” said Captain Mayfield. He felt like he would be able to handle the g’s, ok just being pretty fit when it comes to the lower body stuff and he did.”



While there were similarities in training, Scott Mayfield admitted that flying in the fighter jet was more rigorous than playing a hockey game.

“I definitely think I’m sweating more now than I do after a hockey game that’s for sure. It’s definitely a different feeling. It’s you know, the amount of pressure on you,” said Scott Mayfield

The men’s parents traveled to Holloman Air Force Base from Colorado to see their sons fly together.

“It’s kind of like when the older brother takes the younger brother in the car for the first time and you like oh just don’t do anything that scares him too much,” Jane Mayfield.

Captian Mayfield couldn’t stop smiling while helping get his brother situated in the back seat of his jet.

“Just something that no one ever really gets to do and I feel very lucky that they one trusted me and trusted this whole process and we got it to work that I was the one in the jet with him,” Captain Patrick Mayfield said.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.