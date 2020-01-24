Professional hair salon services at your doorstep

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new business in El Paso specializes in providing professional hair and nail services right at your doorstep.

The business is called “Snazzy on Call”, and provides its services to men and women in nursing facilities, rehab facilities, foster homes, hospitals or anyone simply wanting these services in the privacy of their own home.

El Paso native, Gina Silverman Smith, is the founder and Managing Director of Snazzy On Call and says her mom was the inspiration behind her business.

“My mom always took pride in looking her best so getting her hair and nails done was something that was very important to her. When she was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease it became increasingly difficult for her to get to the salon like she had done her entire life. My mom passed away two years ago but she inspired in me the desire to provide these services for people in the same situation,” Silverman Smith said in a release.

“Snazzy on Call” offers individuals the flexibility of having a licensed hair or nail professional come to them on the date and time of their choosing.

“The overall goal is to provide the personal care for people that can’t get out, to give them that great feeling again, feeling good again, feeling whole and giving them their dignity,” Silverman Smith said.

To book an appointment call 888-315-3533 or visit their website www.snazzyoncall.com.