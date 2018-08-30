Process moves forward in search for next UTEP president Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EL PASO, TX - The UT Board of Regents on Wednesday announced who will be on the committee tasked to find the next UTEP president, which includes several prominent El Pasoans.

The UT El Paso Presidential Search Advisory Committee will offer recommendations on who will succeed Dr. Diana Natalicio. As KTSM first reported in May, she is retiring after 30 years as university president.

The committee will be chaired by Dr. Steven Leslie, Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs for the UT system. Among the local members of the committee: El Paso billionaire Paul Foster, who is also vice chair of the Board of Regents; the Hospitals of Providence CEO Sally Hurt-Dietch; Hunt Building Co. chair Woody Hunt; and El Paso Mayor Dee Margo.

In a press release, the regents said they want the committee to give them top candidates by early next year. The executive search firm of Russell Reynolds Associates has been retained to support the committee's work and help identify and recruit potential candidates.