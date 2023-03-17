EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – ProAction, a nonprofit organization was awarded a $25,000 grant for their Emergency Medical Technician program from the Marathon Community Investment Program.

“We are so excited about this grant that it will enable us to reach people who may have not yet considered a career in EMS. Marathon’s generous contribution will improve educational opportunities and contribute towards El Paso’s public safety,” said Education Director Luis

Ortiz.

ProAction has been serving the Borderland since 1995 and offers students an educational program within the medical sector, according to a ProAction.