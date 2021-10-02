Pro-choice rally held in South Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An abortion rights rally was held in El Paso on Saturday. Marchers gathered at Chamizal Park and marched down Paisano and under the international bridge.

The march was organized by Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas.

As the march began, people could be heard chanting “My body, my choice.”

One woman, who came with her husband originally to join the march, left saying she said she did not agree with what people were chanting and what was written on many signs.

“Well with the vaccine controversy obviously my body my choice would be the same thing that a vaccine-hesitant person would say,” said El Pasoan Sherry Marshall.

While Marshall, left others marched on. including a woman who had a pro-choice march pin on her purse from the 1980s.

“Women will find themselves in such a situation so it needs to be safe, none of us are pro-abortion at all were just pro-choice,” said El Paosan Peggy Hinkle.

Hinkle referring to the Texas Law now in effect banning abortions as early as six weeks in the state.

Another woman who joined the march, says she just recently moved to El Paso from California.

“I got an abortion when I was in high school, and it was nice that I was in a state that you know allowed me to do that and had those options and had the support of people and I feel like here in El Paso there isn’t a big community for that,” said Raquel Barraza.

