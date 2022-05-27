EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – ProAction is responding to the tragic Uvalde massacre by committing to year-round classes on saving lives in a mass shooting in direct response to the devastating school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The first monthly “Stop the bleed” class will be at Mountain View High School on Tuesday the 31st and will be focusing on school mass shootings.

“Like the rest of the nation, we are saddened and enraged about the children and teachers killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. It’s not possible to understand why anyone would kill children who are supposed to be safe inside their school. What we can do in response is arm students with the skills to save lives in school mass shootings.” Dusty Warden, ProAction Director of Operations

ProAction State Certified EMTs will teach students what to do with gunshot wound victims who are bleeding out before emergency help arrives. Earlier this month they held the National Stop the Bleed project. That project finishes by the end of the month, but their commitment is to provide this class each school year.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.