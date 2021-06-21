Pride 5K fun run, 1K fun walk to kick off next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Community members can get ready to lace up their best running shoes and participate in a Pride 5K Fun Run, 1K Fun Walk on Monday, June 28.



Participants will meet at Cash Restaurant & Bar (11335 Montwood Dr.) at 8 a.m. The run and walk will take off at 8:30 a.m.



The event is hosted by the El Paso Queer Bar Association, a group of local lawyers that advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.



The Community Outreach Director said the group hosts legal fairs over topics like immigration, name changes, and they also help detained trans people as they are the most vulnerable people in jails.



Proceeds raised from the event will benefit the El Paso Queer Bar Association.



The registration fee is $35 and includes the run/walk, shirt, brunch at Cash Restaurant & Bar with DJ and “swag bag”.



To register to the event, text 1k or 5k to 915-800-7444.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.



