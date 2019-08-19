elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

President Trump now owes City of El Paso more than $569K for MAGA rally

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The President of the United States still owes the City of El Paso for a February campaign rally, and now his bill includes nearly $100,000 in late fees.

President Donald Trump held a campaign rally on Feb. 11 at the El Paso County Coliseum. That visit cost the City of El Paso $470,417 for police, firefighters and other emergency services.

The bill was due on April 26. Another invoice was issued on July 18 with 21% late fees for the six departments that provided services.

As of Aug. 17, the Trump campaign now owes $569,204.63.

The City has said in the past that it will continue to add late fees to the bill if it is not paid.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story