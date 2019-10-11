President of Microsoft to speak at UTEP as part of Centennial Lecture Series

Brad Smith to speak at UTEP as part of lecture series.

The president of Microsoft will speak at the University of Texas at El Paso on Monday as part of UTEP’s Centennial Lecture Series.

Brad Smith serves as both the president and chief legal officer of Microsoft. He will be joined by Carol Ann Browne who works as Microsoft’s senior director of communications and external relations.

Smith and Browne are authors of a new book, “Tools and Weapons: The Promise and Peril of the Digital Age.”

As Microsoft’s president, Smith leads a team of more than 1,400 business, legal and corporate affairs professionals working in 56 countries. He plays a key role in spearheading the company’s work on critical issues involving the intersection of technology and society, including cyber-security, privacy, artificial intelligence, human rights, immigration, philanthropy and environmental sustainability.

“Tools and Weapons: The Promise and Peril of the Digital Age” showcases Smith’s deep thinking on these issues and how technology serves humanity rather than being weaponized to inflict harm.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

What: Centennial Lecture: “Tools and Weapons: The Promise and Peril of the Digital Age,” by Brad Smith and Carol Ann Browne

When: 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019

Where: Undergraduate Learning Center, Room 106, UTEP campus