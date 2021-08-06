President of Mexico to visit Ciudad Juárez on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mexico’s President will visit Ciudad Juárez on Sunday to inaugurate the National Guard facility.



This is President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s 5th visit to the area.



Juárez Mayor Armando Cabada said the city donated nearly one million square feet of land for the construction of three National Guard bases.



It’s the only installation that is 100% full with 120 troops and is located in the airport industrial area.



Cabada said there are hundreds of troops stationed in the city with more to come as construction of the other facilities is finished.

