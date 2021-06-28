President of Lydia Patterson Institute retires

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The search for a new president of Lydia Patterson Institute (LPI) is now underway after the announced retirement of Dr. Socorro de Anda.



De Anda is an El Paso native and was named LPI president in 1993 after she served as vice president for development and finance for the five years prior.



She led a capital campaign that raised $6.2 million for campus renovation, and founded the Student Lay Ministry Program and the ELPILearn Technology Program.



“Various generations of my family owe a debt of gratitude to LPI — this is where God gave me my

English voice that I am using now as a pastor and leader in the UMC,” said Rev. Dr. Eduardo Rivera, El

Paso District Superintendent (UMC). “Dr. De Anda’s tenure has produced leaders in both Mexico and the United States who are fully committed to the betterment of their communities and our countries,” said

De Anda earned degrees and recognitions from the University of Texas at El Paso and Oklahoma City University.



