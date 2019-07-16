President Donald Trump still owes City of El Paso money for MAGA campaign rally

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The President of the United States still owes the City of El Paso money for his February campaign rally, officials said.

President Donald Trump visited the Sun City on February 11 and racked up a $470,000 bill for the use of the police department, fire department and other city services for his “Make America Great Again” rally at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The original due date was May 1. In June, the city announced it was charging the campaign about $99,000 in late fees.

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke also had a large bill following his March 30 campaign launch rally in Downtown El Paso.

However, O’Rourke paid the $21,021.36 bill in May when it was due.

City officials did not say if the president will be charged late fees or any other penalties for missing the deadline.