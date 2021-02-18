President Biden speaks with Governor Abbott on dire Texas situation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Joe Biden spoke with Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday night to discuss the crisis impacting a large part of Texas.

According to a statement from the White House, President Biden expressed his support to Texans during this trying time, and reiterated the federal government’s commitment to continue to work hand-in-hand with state and local authorities to bring relief and support to individuals and families impacted by the winter weather.

President Biden also shared that he plans to instruct additional federal agencies to seek further steps that could support Texans in need at this time.

The offer from President Biden comes less than a month after Abbott signed an executive order vowing to fight the President’s energy and climate change agenda.

The executive order purports Abbott would “direct every state agency to use lawful powers and tools to challenge any federal action that threatens” the sovereignty of Texas’ power sector.

Many in Texas are facing massive power outages because of the strain on the Texas power grid, which is independent of the rest of the country. Texas’ independent power grid avoids being subject to federal regulations that are designed to mitigate the negative impact of winter weather on power across the state.