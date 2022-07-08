Washington (KTSM) – The executive order is aimed at protecting access to reproductive health, including abortion and contraception.

President Biden signed the order Friday morning in response to the overturning of Roe V. Wade last month. The administration says that under this order they’ll take steps to safeguard patient privacy and access to accurate information to promote the safety and security of patients, providers, and clinics.

This order also directs the department of health and human services to icnrease acess to abortion pills and other contraceptives. Biden says his ability to take action on this is limited and the only way to truly make a change is by voting.

“I don’t think the court or for that matter republicans who for decades have pushed the extreme agenda have a clue about the power of American women but they’re about to find out in my view. It’s my hope and strong belief that women will in fact turn out in record numbers to reclaim the rights taken from them by the court.”

Although Texas does have the trigger law in place meaning abortions are restricted or banned in the state as of thirty days after the overturn.

According to an SMU law professor, Seema Mohapatra, the restrictions on traveling to get an abortion are not affected. Mohapatra says it doesn’t seem to be an issue when a woman leaves the state to get access to abortions.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store