Preservationists’ speak out after Supreme Court of Texas denies to rehear Duranguito case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The battle to save the Duranguito neighborhood is just beginning according to preservationists fighting to save the area.



This is in response to the recent ruling that would allow for sports at the multi-purpose area slated to be built in the neighborhood.



The City of El Paso says its planning the next steps needed to proceed.

As we reported, the Supreme Court of Texas denied the request to rehear a Duranguito case that was ruled in appeals. Preservationists said the fight is far from over.

“The fight is just beginning. This community will not tolerate these decisions that are being made by our city government,” State Senator Jose Rodriguez shared.



Dozens are in protest of the City’s green light to proceed with the proposed multi-purpose arena.



Among them, Antonia “Toñita” Morales, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades and is refusing to leave, “I’m not okay with them kicking us out in the first place because I worked really hard to clean my community so that the kids and us the elders could live in a safe place.”



The legal team representing the Duranguito neighborhood said despite the ruling, it has access to more information now than in 2016 when the fight began.

“Now we cannot claim ignorance. Now all of us have the power to use our knowledge to defend the Toñitas of El Paso. And to defend the Duranguitos of El Paso,” Veronica Carbajal, Attorney with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, Inc. said.



On Friday when the ruling was announced, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said the ongoing litigation has cost the City well over $1 million, “Now we will be able to proceed and the next step will be, hopefully assuming no more litigation stalls or appeals, we’ll start with the archaeological review of the site and then we’ll start the planning of the multi-purpose special events center.”



Meanwhile, those fighting to save Duranguito hold their promises strong while sending a message to the City.

“We are here basically to tell the city, to tell the Mayor Dee Margo, no the fight is not over. The fight is just beginning,” Rodriguez said.

“I don’t want them to destroy our communities, history, and roots,” Morales added.

Carbajal said the residents of Duranguito said its legal team is investigating the next steps.