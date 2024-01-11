EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In light of severe weather and heavy winds, the El Paso Electric is reporting multiple power outages throughout the Borderland on Thursday evening, Jan. 11, according to the company’s website.

El Paso Electric’s outage map is currently showing thousands of people without power as of 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. The map can be found on the company’s website here.

Photo credit of El Paso Electric’s website

The map is showing multiple green dots which represents up to 50 customers without power; the purple dots represent between 50 to 499 customers without power; and the yellow dots between 1,000 to 5,000 customers without power.

This is a developing story and we will update once we learn more.