UPDATE: A KTSM crew on the scene says power has been restored.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 1,000 El Paso Electric customers in the area near UTEP are without power Monday afternoon, Nov. 7.

The outage, affecting the area from Sun Bowl to Executive Center, happened around 3:15 p.m.

An El Paso Electric spokesperson says the cause of the outage is not known and crews are busy working to restore power as soon as possible.

El Paso Electric has not given a time estimate for when power will be restored.