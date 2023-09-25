EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — University Medical Center will host this year’s Power of Pink, a celebration of breast cancer warriors.

The event will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 in the main lobby of the hospital at 4815 Alameda.

Power of Pink is a community project made up of various area hospitals, non-profit organizations and local foundations.



The program honors survivors and celebrates their beauty with a makeover event and photo shoot, according to a news release sent out by UMC.

A display board with photographs of the women who participated in the makeover event, along

with their words of encouragement, will be unveiled

The display board will then be rotated throughout different facilities and local hospitals.

The goal of Power of Pink is to spread awareness of breast cancer and teach those who are newly diagnosed that surviving is possible.



The event will feature guest speakers, including Felipa Solis, former news anchor and breast

cancer survivor.