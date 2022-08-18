EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Come November voters will see three propositions on the ballot totaling $272.48 million.

The proportions include:

Prop A: $246.48 million for street improvements

Prop B: $20.8 million for parks and recreation facilities

Prop C: $5.2 million for renewable energy

“The projects are set and that’s what voters are going to be considering in November,” said Alex Hoffman the Assistant Director, City of El Paso Capital Improvement Department.

If all three proportions are passed by voters, the City of El Paso says taxpayers would pay $63 a year.

However, the city says the $63 is a potential average annual impact for each taxpayer and the amount would be less in the early years and is projected to gradually increase over the next serial years.

As for the propositions individually, the largest is Proposition A for street improvements which included $135 million for resurfacing and reconstruction of the top 50 most traveled roads in the city.

“There are the main streets that connect El Paso north south east west and we looked at making sure there is a big geographical spread so people will see improvements of these major roadways in all parts of the city,” said Alex Hoffman.

Courtesy City of El Paso

In addition Preposition A also includes $35 million for residential resurfacing, $15 million for intersection safety, and $52 million for street connectivity.

The street connectivity will connect Montwood to Shreya and Rich Beem, and will be a continuation of the existing Montwood section that terminates at those streets. In addition to Airway which would be connected at the southern side of I-10 and continue onto Industrial Ave. Then another project at Resler will connect at Transmountain to Dewberry Dr.

Proposition B is focusing on parks and recreation. $10 million will fund an all-abilities playground and $5 million for shade structures with an additional $5 million for the Neighborhood Improvement Program.

Courtesy City of El Paso

“Another thing we heard from people was just the need to (equip) our park facilities with shade structures so that’s why we set aside those funds specifically for shade structures to make sure that our park amenities are something families can go to year-round,” said Hoffman.

Proposition C focuses on Climate Action which will use $5 million to fund a climate action plan. However, Hoffman says the funds also include implementing projects as well.

“That particular proposition is to fund both the plan and then implementation so it will be projected as well,” said Hoffman.

The community is invited to a meeting regarding the propositions on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Northeast Regional Command Center located at 9600 Dyer St. at 6 p.m.

