EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement branch of the Postal Service, is asking for the public’s help in finding the person or persons behind the theft of mail from El Paso neighborhoods this summer.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for stealing mail from residential mailboxes in multiple El Paso neighborhoods between August and September this year.

A suspect was seen stealing mail near the corner of La Cuesta Drive and Gamboa Lane in far East El Paso at about 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 16. The suspect is described as an Hispanic male in his early 20s and approximately 5-feet-10 to 6-feet tall. The suspect vehicle is described as a tan SUV, possibly a newer model KIA.

If you have any information on this incident, call the U.S. Postal Inspection service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”). The case number is 4104888-MT. All information will be kept confidential.