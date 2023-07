Surveillance video captures two individuals breaking into Beans and Burritos in Fabens early Saturday morning, July 8.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A popular Fabens business is closed Saturday, July 8, after being burglarized early Saturday morning, its operators said in a Facebook post.

Surveillance video captures two people breaking into Beans and Burritos, 919 Fabens Road, overnight Saturday, July 8. Courtesy — Beans and Burritos

Beans and Burritos, 919 Fabens Road, reported that it was broken into around 4:40 a.m. Saturday by two individuals who appeared on surveillance video.

The operators of the business are asking the community’s help in identifying the culprits.

You can call (915) 765-5253 or email beansburritos915@gmail.com.