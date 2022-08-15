EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The action-horror film DAY SHIFT is currently the #1 movie on Netflix in 79 countries.

The film was produced by Yvette Yates Redick. Redick is a Mexican-American producer and actress from El Paso.

DAY SHIFT is said to be the directorial debut of action stunt coordinator J.J. Perry, Academy Award

winner Jamie Foxx, and well-known artist Snoop Dogg.



The movie was said to be discovered, packaged and produced by Yvette Yates Redick and Shaun Redick

from Impossible Dream Entertainment. It’s stated that the Redick duo’s movies have received 12 Oscar

nominations, including “Blackkklansman” and “Get Out.”





