Poll shows support for fracking ban in Texas

News

by: John Thomas

Posted: / Updated:

Austin (NEXSTAR) — A new poll of Democrats in Texas found solid support for a ban on fracking. The poll from Nexstar Media and Emerson College Polling found 45% of Democrats willing to support a fracking ban, with 33% opposed. The remaining 22% of respondents said they were unsure.

Fracking is a term to describe hydraulic fracturing, which is a method of oil and natural gas extraction commonly used in Texas. Calls to ban the practice have come from environmental groups, and some Democrats running for office have supported the idea.

“We’ve been looking at Bernie Sanders in particular talk about this issue of fracking,” said Spencer Kimball, an Assistant Professor at Emerson College who helped carry out this poll.  In late January, Senator Sanders filed a bill to ban fracking.

It’s a big issue in Texas, where tens of thousands of people have jobs tied to the state’s oil and gas industry. Still, the idea polls well with many Democrats.

“That’s what we’d expect to see amongst Democratic primary voters, particularly as a Democratic issue on the environment and on energy,” Kimball said. “So not really out of line, but maybe a little bit higher than what some would have expected out of Texas.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Spencer Kimball talks about the Emerson College/Nexstar fracking ban poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spencer Kimball talks about the Emerson College/Nexstar fracking ban poll"

CASFV names new Executive Director

Thumbnail for the video titled "CASFV names new Executive Director"

Entrepreneurs hope to revitalize Texas Avenue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Entrepreneurs hope to revitalize Texas Avenue"

LCPD ask for help in 2019 unsolved murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "LCPD ask for help in 2019 unsolved murder"

Tulsi Gabbard holds Austin town hall on Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tulsi Gabbard holds Austin town hall on Monday"

Ordaz-Perez and Tamayo compete in a tight Race for State Rep. District 76 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ordaz-Perez and Tamayo compete in a tight Race for State Rep. District 76 2"
More Local

Your Election HQ Video Center

Spencer Kimball talks about the Emerson College/Nexstar fracking ban poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spencer Kimball talks about the Emerson College/Nexstar fracking ban poll"

Tulsi Gabbard holds Austin town hall on Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tulsi Gabbard holds Austin town hall on Monday"

Candidates running for El Paso County Commissioner Precinct 3 share why they deserve your vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candidates running for El Paso County Commissioner Precinct 3 share why they deserve your vote"

Experts: Super Tuesday will be big test for Democratic presidential candidates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts: Super Tuesday will be big test for Democratic presidential candidates"

Who has the best chance to challenge John Cornyn?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Who has the best chance to challenge John Cornyn?"

More than a third of voters undecided on Texas Democratic US Senate race, poll shows

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than a third of voters undecided on Texas Democratic US Senate race, poll shows"
More Your Local Election HQ