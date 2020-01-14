‘We’re all Trumped Up Tour’ set to kick off in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new political tour is set to start in El Paso in support of President Trump. Organizers are calling it the “We’re all Trumped Up” tour.

The announcement was made Monday at the El Paso County Republican Party Headquarters. The project will be headlined by country singer and songwriter Kenny Lee.

Lee is known for his 2016 campaign song “The Trump Card.” He tells KTSM the tour will be free of charge and is a push for change on Capitol Hill.

“The Republican Party here locally is on-board with this and this is going to be amazing. The country needs change and it needs to change for the best,” said Lee. “We’re going to be promoting, you know, U.S. Congress. We need to take the House back. We need to take the Senate, well we got the Senate, we need to take it in a bigger margin.”

The tour’s website has a scheduled concert in El Paso on Saturday, March 21 and again in Phoenix on March 28.