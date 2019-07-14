Trump to Democratic Congresswomen: Go back to the countries you came from

WASHINGTON (KTSM) — President Donald Trump created a firestorm early Sunday morning after he targeted four Progressive Democratic Congresswomen in a series of tweets referencing their ethnic heritage.

“So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly,” Trump began.

Trump, clearly referencing Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar. The group of freshmen progressive Democrats went on the offensive this week about what they called a humanitarian crisis at our Southern Border.

Trump went on to say “and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Pelosi fired back immediately, saying “When Donald Trump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to ‘Make America Great Again’ has always about making America white again,” Pelosi tweeted. “Our Diversity is our strength and our unity is our power.

As for the four Congresswomen referenced, Pressley was born in Chicago, Tlaib in Detroit, and Ocasio-Cortez in the Bronx, New York. Of the four, only Ilhan Omar was born on foreign soil. In 1982, her family was caught in the Somali war and they fled to a refugee camp in Kenya before her family was granted legal asylum in 1995.