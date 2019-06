EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – President Trump’s campaign is facing thousands of dollars in late fees as it still has yet to pay the City of El Paso for its El Paso rally in February.

As KTSM previously reported, the city says the campaign owes about $470,000. The due date was May 1.

On Friday, KTSM learned that a late fee of nearly $99,000 has been added — 21 percent of the initial cost.

If the Trump campaign does not pay, the City of El Paso says more late fees will be added to the balance.