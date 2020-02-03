Taylor Swift releases new single inspired by Beto O’Rourke Senate run

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated documentary, “Miss Americana” was released Friday on Netflix. The film shows Swift’s writing process for her latest single, noting El Pasoan Beto O’Rourke’s Senate run as one of the inspirations behind the lyrics.
While the singer tackles body image, sexual assault, misogyny, self-affirmation and loneliness, she also tackles politics — in a big way. Much of the end of the documentary focuses on Swift’s unsuccessful attempt to derail Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn’s 2018 election, going so far as to call her “Trump in a Wig.”
As her frustrations regarding the current state of politics become clearer in the film, she begins writing “Only the Young,” the single that accompanies the release of “Miss Americana.”
“The first verse I want to be all about, like, hearing the news. You know, if you were like a kid who loved Beto and thought that was the future of Texas, or you really thought Stacey Abrams was gonna win and you went door-to-door trying to make it happen and she still gets beat,” she explains to her songwriting partner Joel Little in the film.
“Statistically, you know we have, what, three to four million people turning 18 in the next two years before the next one? It’s basically saying like, ‘don’t lose hope, don’t, don’t get…'” she trails off, only to have Little finish her sentence, “your time will come if you just hang in there.”
“Only the Young” Lyrics
[Verse 1]
It keeps me awake, the look on your face
The moment you heard the news
You’re screaming inside and frozen in time
You did all that you could do
The game was rigged, the ref got tricked
The wrong ones think they’re right
You were outnumbered this time
[Chorus]
But only the young, only the young
Only the young, only the young
Can run
Can run
So run, and run, and run
[Verse 2]
So every day now
You brace for the sound you’ve only heard on TV
You go to class, scared
Wondering where the best hiding spot would be
And the big bad man and his big bad clan
Their hands are stained with red
Oh, how quickly they forget
[Pre-Chorus]
They aren’t gonna help us
Too busy helping themselves
They aren’t gonna change this
We gotta do it ourselves
They think that it’s over
But it’s just begun
[Chorus]
Only one thing can save us
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young
Only the young (Only the young; Don’t say you’re too tired to fight)
Only the young (Only the young; It’s just a matter of time)
Only the young (Only the young; Up there’s the finish line)
Only the young
Can run
[Post-Chorus]
Don’t say you’re too tired to fight
It’s just a matter of time (Can run)
Up there’s the finish line (So run, and run, and run)
Don’t say you’re too tired to fight
It’s just a matter of time (So run)
Up there’s the finish line (And run, and run, and run)
[Outro]
Only the young
Only the young
Only the young