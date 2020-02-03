Taylor Swift releases new single inspired by Beto O’Rourke Senate run

This image released by the Sundance Institute shows a scene from “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,” an official selection of the Documentary Premieres program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated documentary, “Miss Americana” was released Friday on Netflix. The film shows Swift’s writing process for her latest single, noting El Pasoan Beto O’Rourke’s Senate run as one of the inspirations behind the lyrics.

While the singer tackles body image, sexual assault, misogyny, self-affirmation and loneliness, she also tackles politics — in a big way. Much of the end of the documentary focuses on Swift’s unsuccessful attempt to derail Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn’s 2018 election, going so far as to call her “Trump in a Wig.”

As her frustrations regarding the current state of politics become clearer in the film, she begins writing “Only the Young,” the single that accompanies the release of “Miss Americana.”

“The first verse I want to be all about, like, hearing the news. You know, if you were like a kid who loved Beto and thought that was the future of Texas, or you really thought Stacey Abrams was gonna win and you went door-to-door trying to make it happen and she still gets beat,” she explains to her songwriting partner Joel Little in the film.

“Statistically, you know we have, what, three to four million people turning 18 in the next two years before the next one? It’s basically saying like, ‘don’t lose hope, don’t, don’t get…'” she trails off, only to have Little finish her sentence, “your time will come if you just hang in there.”

“Only the Young” Lyrics

[Verse 1]

It keeps me awake, the look on your face

The moment you heard the news

You’re screaming inside and frozen in time

You did all that you could do

The game was rigged, the ref got tricked

The wrong ones think they’re right

You were outnumbered this time

[Chorus]

But only the young, only the young

Only the young, only the young

Can run

Can run

So run, and run, and run

[Verse 2]

So every day now

You brace for the sound you’ve only heard on TV

You go to class, scared

Wondering where the best hiding spot would be

And the big bad man and his big bad clan

Their hands are stained with red

Oh, how quickly they forget

[Pre-Chorus]

They aren’t gonna help us

Too busy helping themselves

They aren’t gonna change this

We gotta do it ourselves

They think that it’s over

But it’s just begun

[Chorus]

Only one thing can save us

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young (Only the young)

Only the young

Only the young (Only the young; Don’t say you’re too tired to fight)

Only the young (Only the young; It’s just a matter of time)

Only the young (Only the young; Up there’s the finish line)

Only the young

Can run

[Post-Chorus]

Don’t say you’re too tired to fight

It’s just a matter of time (Can run)

Up there’s the finish line (So run, and run, and run)

Don’t say you’re too tired to fight

It’s just a matter of time (So run)

Up there’s the finish line (And run, and run, and run)

[Outro]

Only the young

Only the young

Only the young