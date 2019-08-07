Senator Cruz speaks with survivors of Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz arrived in El Paso Monday night to meet with some of the shooting victims.

Although his visit took place a little later than initially planned, he was still able to speak with many who are still hospitalized.

“I just finished visiting with people who were shot on Saturday and I just have to say it’s inspiring, to see the strength to see the love to see the community coming together,” Cruz told KTSM.

Senator Cruz said he’s also proud of El Paso’s first responders.

“It is incredible to see how in the face of evil, Texans come together,” said Cruz.

During an interview with reporters, Cruz said in the face of complete terrorism he supports a stronger background check process for buying guns. He’d also like to see the DOJ go further toward prosecuting felons who attempt to purchase firearms illegally.

“Create a gun crime task force for the Department of Justice to prosecute felons and fugitives who are trying to illegally buy firearms,” he said.

Cruz reiterated that the shooter’s name should never be mentioned. “He deserves to fade into the anonymity and the victims and heroes and first responders deserve to be celebrated,” he said.

Cruz’s visit to the Borderland came a day before President Trump’s visit Tuesday. In fact, the last time Cruz was in El Paso was in February for Trump’s campaign rally.