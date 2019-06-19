President Trump launches re-election campaign

ORLANDO (NBC) — President Trump made it “official” Tuesday night, launching his re-election campaign surrounded by thousands of rowdy supporters in Florida.

“Tonight I stand before you to officially launch my campaign,” Trump declared.

Playing to his base, with the central themes that have framed his administration and now his push for four more years: immigration, jobs, and the economy.

“Our Country is now thriving, prospering and booming and sourcing to incredible new heights,” President Trump said to a screaming, enthusiastic crowd.

President Trump also took some time to take a swipe at the media and saving some of his strongest words for his challengers.

On this night, the primary focus was clear. “Show up November, 3, that’s your big day and vote! vote! vote!”

Trump had no trouble energizing his crowd, a group who provided a rousing endorsement of his new campaign slogan “Keep America Great.”

The President is promising to be aggressive on the campaign trail. This was his first “official” re-election gathering, but his 60th political rally since taking office in January 2017.