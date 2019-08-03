Politicians react to El Paso Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- A congressional delegation's two-day visit to the border ended on a sour note Friday, as members of the House Democratic Caucus complained of restricted access to a migrant holding center in El Paso.

The tour of the facility was arranged a week in advance, but full access to the detainees was denied at the last moment, prompting the congresspeople to threaten to leave. In the end, conditional access was granted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), they said.