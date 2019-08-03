Politicians react to El Paso Walmart shooting

KTSM 9 News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Lawmakers from across the country are speaking out following Saturday’s shooting at an East El Paso Walmart store.
Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019
Statement on shooting in El Paso: pic.twitter.com/hsCXYGNLGg— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) August 3, 2019
Our hearts go out to the families of those killed and injured in El Paso today. We stand with all El Pasoans in the face of this senseless violence, and thank the brave @eppolice officers & first responders. I stand ready to help @ElPasoTXGov and @Mayor_Margo any way I can.— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 3, 2019
We are closely monitoring the situation in El Paso. While we are grateful for heroic first responders, our hearts ache for the families of those who were killed & the injured. Action must be taken to finally #EndGunViolence.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 3, 2019
Utterly heartbroken by the developing news in El Paso. Monitoring the situation and in communication with our law enforcement. Please stay safe.— Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 3, 2019
I am devastated by what has happened in El Paso today. Our strength is with the families who are grieving. Our thanks to EPPD. Our commitment is with those who will change this country so that this doesn’t happen again. This beautiful amazing courageous community will overcome.— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019
Enough. We need to end this national nightmare. Praying for everyone affected by this unspeakable tragedy, and for our country to find the moral courage to take action to end this carnage. https://t.co/vqTMSlbR8j— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 3, 2019
The news out of El Paso is devastating. I'm heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country's gun violence epidemic.— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 3, 2019
Everyone in America, myself included, is devastated by the news of this latest attack in El Paso. Sadly, after each of these tragedies the Senate does nothing. That has got to change.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 3, 2019
