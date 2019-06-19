O’Rourke touts voting rights plan

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) — El Paso’s Presidential candidate, Beto O’Rourke, laid out his vision to fix voting in America as he looks to face-off against President Trump in the general election next year.

The former congressman says he wants to fix our democracy by making sure that everyone can vote with a new Voting Rights Act. He says it will include same-day and automatic voter registration along with putting an end to gerrymandering.

“Anything that you want to do as a country is only made possible when our democracy works. It’s the greatest mechanism humankind has ever devised, and we should be supporting it, fixing it and making sure that it involves every single American in its success,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke says he also wants to get rid of PACs and big money in politics.